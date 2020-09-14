Red Flag Warning issued September 14 at 3:20AM MDT until September 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Hot, dry and windy conditions forecast in the Central

Mountains this afternoon…

Increasing southwesterly winds are forecast this afternoon across

the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Lemhi and Lost River

Ranges. When combined with the persistent dry conditions and

actively critical fuels, fire danger could become critical.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and low relative

humidity values can contribute to rapid fire spread on new and

existing fires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.