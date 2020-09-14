Red Flag Warning issued September 14 at 3:29AM MDT until September 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In North Central WY Fire Zone….276.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.

* HAINES INDEX: 6 or high potential for large plume dominated fire

growth.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 in lower

elevations, and in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.