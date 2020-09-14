Red Flag Warning issued September 14 at 3:29AM MDT until September 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zone….276.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES INDEX: 6 or high potential for large plume dominated fire
growth.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 in lower
elevations, and in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
