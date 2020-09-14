Skip to Content
Published 4:52 am

Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 4:52AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Smoky conditions from wildfires in other states.

* WHERE…The worst conditions will be across western and north-
central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Today and tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It is recommended that the elderly, young
children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid
excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time.



