Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 4:52AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Smoky conditions from wildfires in other states.
* WHERE…The worst conditions will be across western and north-
central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Today and tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It is recommended that the elderly, young
children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid
excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time.
Comments