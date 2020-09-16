Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 1:50PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, a Haines
Index of 6, and poor overnight humidity recovery for all of
southeast Idaho, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday afternoon
through 9 PM Friday evening. The Fire Weather Watch has been
upgraded and thus is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 covering the
Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire
Weather Zone 413 covering the Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire
Weather Zone 422 covering the Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth
NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather
Zone 427 covering Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 covering the East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon
NF, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…South to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH
Thursday, and south to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to
30 MPH Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur each
afternoon and evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 9 to 18 percent Thursday,
and 12 to 20 percent Friday. Overnight humidity recovery will
remain very poor at mid to upper slopes, likely not rising above
25 percent in many areas.
* HAINES INDEX…6 (High).
* IMPACTS…While winds may hold shy of formal Red Flag criteria
for many areas Thursday, especially east of the I-15 corridor,
and humidity values may hold shy of criteria for some areas
Friday, the OVERALL COMBINATION of continued dry conditions,
increasing winds over the two days, a Haines Index of 6, poor
overnight humidity recovery, very dry fuels, and recent fire
behavior suggest critical fire weather conditions will be in
place Thursday and Friday. New and preexisting fires may spread
rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
