Red Flag Warning issued September 16 at 1:50PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, a Haines

Index of 6, and poor overnight humidity recovery for all of

southeast Idaho, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday afternoon

through 9 PM Friday evening. The Fire Weather Watch has been

upgraded and thus is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake

River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 covering the

Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire

Weather Zone 413 covering the Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire

Weather Zone 422 covering the Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth

NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather

Zone 427 covering Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 475 covering the East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon

NF, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost River

Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…South to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH

Thursday, and south to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to

30 MPH Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur each

afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 9 to 18 percent Thursday,

and 12 to 20 percent Friday. Overnight humidity recovery will

remain very poor at mid to upper slopes, likely not rising above

25 percent in many areas.

* HAINES INDEX…6 (High).

* IMPACTS…While winds may hold shy of formal Red Flag criteria

for many areas Thursday, especially east of the I-15 corridor,

and humidity values may hold shy of criteria for some areas

Friday, the OVERALL COMBINATION of continued dry conditions,

increasing winds over the two days, a Haines Index of 6, poor

overnight humidity recovery, very dry fuels, and recent fire

behavior suggest critical fire weather conditions will be in

place Thursday and Friday. New and preexisting fires may spread

rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.