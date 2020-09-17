Red Flag Warning issued September 17 at 2:53AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 410, 411, 413, 422, 425,

427, 475, and 476.

* WINDS…South to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH

today, and south to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30

to 35 MPH Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur each

afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 9 to 18 percent

Thursday,and 12 to 20 percent Friday. Overnight humidity

recovery will remain very poor at mid to upper slopes, likely

not rising above 25 percent in many areas.

* HAINES INDEX…6 (High).

* IMPACTS…While winds may hold shy of formal Red Flag

criteria for many areas Thursday, especially east of the I-15

corridor, and humidity values may hold shy of criteria for

some areas Friday, the OVERALL COMBINATION of continued dry

conditions, increasing winds over the two days, a Haines

Index of 6, poor overnight humidity recovery, very dry fuels,

and recent fire behavior suggest critical fire weather

conditions will be in place Thursday and Friday. New and

preexisting fires may spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Other high impact events deemed critical like a Haines of 6 by

the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.