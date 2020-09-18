Red Flag Warning issued September 18 at 2:23PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* HAINES INDEX…6 (High).
* IMPACTS…Friday, the OVERALL COMBINATION of continued dry
conditions, increasing winds over the two days, a Haines Index
of 6, poor overnight humidity recovery, very dry fuels, and
recent fire behavior suggest critical fire weather conditions
will be in place through 9 PM. New and preexisting fires may
spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Other high impact events deemed critical like a Haines of 6 by
the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.