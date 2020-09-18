Red Flag Warning issued September 18 at 2:56AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…South Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 35
mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 20 percent.
* HAINES INDEX…6 (High).
* IMPACTS…Friday, the OVERALL COMBINATION of continued dry
conditions, increasing winds over the two days, a Haines Index
of 6, poor overnight humidity recovery, very dry fuels, and
recent fire behavior suggest critical fire weather conditions
will be in place through Friday. New and preexisting fires may
spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Other high impact events deemed critical like a Haines of 6 by
the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.