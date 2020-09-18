Red Flag Warning issued September 18 at 2:56AM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone

413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and

Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…South Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 35

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 20 percent.

* HAINES INDEX…6 (High).

* IMPACTS…Friday, the OVERALL COMBINATION of continued dry

conditions, increasing winds over the two days, a Haines Index

of 6, poor overnight humidity recovery, very dry fuels, and

recent fire behavior suggest critical fire weather conditions

will be in place through Friday. New and preexisting fires may

spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Other high impact events deemed critical like a Haines of 6 by

the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.