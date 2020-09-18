Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Strong outflow winds over 40 mph have been reported by crews on

the Badger Fire. These winds will occur off and on ahead of the

front which will push through the fire area between 1 AM and 4 AM

MDT Saturday. Localized gusts near 60 mph are likely. As the

front arrives overnight, rainfall amounts approaching 0.20 inches

are possible. There is still a low risk of higher rainfall amounts

and localized burn scar flooding at this time.