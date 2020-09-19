Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 2:09PM MDT until September 19 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Custer County in central Idaho…

Central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 209 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Darlington,

or 10 miles southeast of Mackay, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Darlington and Moore.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.