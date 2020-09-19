Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 2:27PM MDT until September 19 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 227 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Darlington, or
15 miles north of Arco, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Darlington and Moore.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.