Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 3:44PM MDT until September 19 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

East central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Northwest Inl, or 20 miles west of Terreton, moving east at 20

mph. This storm has a history of rotation an would be capable of

producing a funnel cloud or brief tornado.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Terreton, Mud Lake, Northwest Inl and Monteview.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building until the storm has passed.