Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 3:44PM MDT until September 19 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…
East central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Northwest Inl, or 20 miles west of Terreton, moving east at 20
mph. This storm has a history of rotation an would be capable of
producing a funnel cloud or brief tornado.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Terreton, Mud Lake, Northwest Inl and Monteview.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building until the storm has passed.
