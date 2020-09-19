Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 4:08PM MDT until September 19 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 407 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terreton,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Terreton, Hamer and Sage Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.