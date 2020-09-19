Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 4:10PM MDT until September 19 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Northwest Inl,

or 11 miles west of Terreton, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Terreton, Mud Lake, Northwest Inl and Monteview.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.