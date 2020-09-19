Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 4:29PM MDT until September 19 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

West central Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 429 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Mud Lake to 10 miles north of Rose, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Terreton, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Roberts,

Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer, Monteview, Sage Junction, Osgood and

Kettle Butte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.