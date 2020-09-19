Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 4:41PM MDT until September 19 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 440 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Monteview to 9 miles west of Shelley,

moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 66 mph have been observed at

the ITD site Kettle Butte.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Terreton, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville,

Mud Lake, Hamer, Monteview, Sage Junction, Osgood and Kettle Butte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.