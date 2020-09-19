Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 5:04PM MDT until September 19 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Eastern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Western Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

East central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 503 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Hamer to near Rose, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ririe Reservoir,

Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts,

Lewisville, Parker, Archer, Egin, Bone and Plano.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous lightning is occurring

with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of

nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning.