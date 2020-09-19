Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 5:21PM MDT until September 19 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 520 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Hamer to near Rose, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon,
Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville,
Parker, Archer, Egin, Bone and Plano.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.