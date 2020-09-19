Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 5:34PM MDT until September 19 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Teton County in eastern Idaho…

Southeastern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 531 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Parker to Goshen, moving northeast at 20 mph.

There have been reports of downed trees and powerline as a result

of this line of thunderstorms. Frequent lightning is also

occuring. Move indoors now!

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Ashton, Ririe Reservoir, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton,

Ririe, Parker, Drummond, Archer, St Anthony, Chester, Last Chance,

Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Tetonia Research Station, Green

Canyon Hot Springs, Harriman State Park, Newdale and Ashton Hill.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail.

SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows!