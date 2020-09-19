Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 19 at 5:43PM MDT until September 19 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 542 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Blackfoot to near Ririe Reservoir, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Ririe Reservoir, Goshen, Chesterfield Reservoir, Inkom,

Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall

Mount Putnam, Bone, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite,

Cutthroat Trout Campground, Trail Creek Campground and Wapello.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Briefly heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your

vehicle through flooded roadways.