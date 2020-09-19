Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:05PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

.At 102 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing thunderstorms

across Blaine and Custer Counties, tracking northeast around 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible within these storms along

with small hail.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue, Galena

Lodge, Galena Summit, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport,

Smiley Creek Airport and Twin Bridges Airport.

Any individual storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local

radio stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.