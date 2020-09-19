Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:05PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
.At 102 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing thunderstorms
across Blaine and Custer Counties, tracking northeast around 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible within these storms along
with small hail.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue, Galena
Lodge, Galena Summit, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport,
Smiley Creek Airport and Twin Bridges Airport.
Any individual storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local
radio stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
