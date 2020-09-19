Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking isolated strong
thunderstorms across southeast Custer County and northern Butte
County, moving northeast around 20 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible within
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, Craters Of The Moon,
Darlington, Chilly Barton Flat, Northwest Inl, Moore, Butte City,
Summit Reservoir, Mt Borah, Clyde, Lone Pine and Howe.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
