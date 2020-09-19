Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking isolated strong

thunderstorms across southeast Custer County and northern Butte

County, moving northeast around 20 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible within

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, Craters Of The Moon,

Darlington, Chilly Barton Flat, Northwest Inl, Moore, Butte City,

Summit Reservoir, Mt Borah, Clyde, Lone Pine and Howe.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.