Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 151 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported small hail within a

thunderstorm south of Ketchum. These thunderstorms will continue to

be capable of producing half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph

as they track to the northeast around 20 mph. Additional

thunderstorm development is expected this afternoon.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue, Herd

Lake, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport and Twin Bridges

Airport.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.