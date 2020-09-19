Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 151 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported small hail within a
thunderstorm south of Ketchum. These thunderstorms will continue to
be capable of producing half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph
as they track to the northeast around 20 mph. Additional
thunderstorm development is expected this afternoon.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue, Herd
Lake, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport and Twin Bridges
Airport.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.
Comments