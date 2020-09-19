Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 3:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
from 9 miles east of Inkom to 8 miles west of Virginia to 6 miles
northwest of Holbrook Summit to near Juniper to 15 miles northeast
of Park Valley. This line was moving east-southeast at 15 mph.
Dime sized hail, moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts
to 45 mph are possible, especially with the storms extending from
Holbrook to the Utah state line. Motorists traveling along
Interstate 84 should be prepared for heavy rain and reduced
visibility.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Downey,
Arimo, Pleasantview, Holbrook Summit, Virginia, Stone, Hawkins
Reservoir, Samaria, Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook, Bancroft and Malad
Pass.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
