Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 3:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

from 9 miles east of Inkom to 8 miles west of Virginia to 6 miles

northwest of Holbrook Summit to near Juniper to 15 miles northeast

of Park Valley. This line was moving east-southeast at 15 mph.

Dime sized hail, moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts

to 45 mph are possible, especially with the storms extending from

Holbrook to the Utah state line. Motorists traveling along

Interstate 84 should be prepared for heavy rain and reduced

visibility.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Downey,

Arimo, Pleasantview, Holbrook Summit, Virginia, Stone, Hawkins

Reservoir, Samaria, Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook, Bancroft and Malad

Pass.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.