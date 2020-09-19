Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Arco, moving east at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Arco and Butte City.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments