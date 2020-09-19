Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Arco, moving east at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Arco and Butte City.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.