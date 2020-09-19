Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 3:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 352 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms about 7 miles northwest of Roberts, or 10 miles east
of Terreton, moving east at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rigby, Lorenzo, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Roberts,
Lewisville, Hamer, Egin, Plano, Sage Junction, Osgood, Kettle Butte
and southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.
These storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments