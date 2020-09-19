Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 3:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 352 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms about 7 miles northwest of Roberts, or 10 miles east

of Terreton, moving east at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rigby, Lorenzo, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Roberts,

Lewisville, Hamer, Egin, Plano, Sage Junction, Osgood, Kettle Butte

and southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

These storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.