Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Inkom, or 11 miles east of Pocatello, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail, heavy rain, and wind gusts to 45 mph are possible

with this storm as it moves northeast across rural northeast Bannock

County through 500 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Chesterfield Reservoir, Inkom, Fort Hall Mount Putnam and

Chesterfield.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.