Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 405 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Oakley, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail, moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to

45 mph are possible with this storm as it moves northeast toward

Albion through 500 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Albion, Elba, Mt Harrison and City Of Rocks.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.