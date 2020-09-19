Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles northeast of Swanlake to near Pleasantview to

8 miles southeast of Holbrook Summit. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Half inch hail, moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to

40 mph are possible with these storms as they move east toward

Thatcher and Malad through 515 PM MDt.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Montpelier, Malad, Swanlake, Franklin, Georgetown, Thatcher,

Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area,

Holbrook Summit, Paris, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Bloomington, Oxford,

Bern, Ovid and Mapleton.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.