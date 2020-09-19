Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 4:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Chesterfield Reservoir to 6 miles

southeast of Fort Hall Mount Putnam to 11 miles east of Fort Hall

Bannock Peak to 13 miles east of Malta. Movement was east at 10 mph.

Small hail, moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to 45

mph are possible with these storms as they move east through the

Southeast Highlands this evening.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Inkom, Arimo, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Mount Putnam,

Virginia, Henry, Chesterfield, Juniper, Pauline, Cutthroat Trout

Campground, Mink Creek Pass, Sweetzer Summit, Hawkins Reservoir,

Daniels Reservoir, Bancroft and Arbon.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.