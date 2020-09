Alerts

At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary from

strong thunderstorms to the north of Blackfoot, moving east around

20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Goshen, Shelley, Firth, Moreland, Rose, Groveland, Basalt

and Wapello.