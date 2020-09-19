Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 5:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms extending
from 7 miles southeast of Idmon to 12 miles south of Kilgore to near
Dubois. Movement was northeast at 10 mph.
Half inch hail, moderate to heavy rain, frequent lightnight, and
wind gusts to 45 mph are possible with these storms as they lift
northeast into the Island Park and Kilgore area through 615 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Kilgore, southern Island Park Reservoir,
Sheridan Reservoir and Red Rock Pass.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
