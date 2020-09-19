Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 5:16PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

A line of severe thunderstorms in eastern Idaho are pushing

towards Teton County. This line of thunderstorms, if it holds

together, will impact Teton County between 630 PM and 730 PM.

Alta could be impacted by 630 PM, and much of Jackson Hole by

around 7 PM. The main hazard will be strong to possibly damaging

wind gusts and almost continuous lightning. Some hail could also

occur.