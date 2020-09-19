Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 5:16PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
A line of severe thunderstorms in eastern Idaho are pushing
towards Teton County. This line of thunderstorms, if it holds
together, will impact Teton County between 630 PM and 730 PM.
Alta could be impacted by 630 PM, and much of Jackson Hole by
around 7 PM. The main hazard will be strong to possibly damaging
wind gusts and almost continuous lightning. Some hail could also
occur.
