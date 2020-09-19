Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 5:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Swanlake to 6 miles north of

Clarkston. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Small hail, moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to 40

mph are possible with these storms as they move southeast through

Preston and toward the Utah line through 600 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Franklin, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Mink Creek, Whitney,

Minnetonka Cave, Riverdale and Mapleton.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.