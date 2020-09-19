Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 5:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a weakening thunderstorm

10 miles west of Saint Charles, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are

possible with this storm as it advances toward Bear Lake.

Individuals who may still be recreating on the lake should consider

moving to shore now.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Mink Creek,

Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton and Fish Haven.