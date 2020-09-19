Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 6:43PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grand Teton, which is 7 miles east of Alta, moving east at 35 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Moose and Leigh Lake around 655 PM MDT.
Kelly around 705 PM MDT.
Moran Junction around 715 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Gros Ventre
Campground, Signal Mountain Lodge, Crystal Creek Campground, Jenny
Lake, Jenny Lake Lodge, Jackson Hole Airport and Jackson Lake.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments