Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 7:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 704 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking weakening thunderstorms
along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Irwin to 13 miles
south of Bone. Movement was east at 30 mph.
Light to moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 30
mph are possible with these storms as they drift east through 730 PM
MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, northern Blackfoot Reservoir,
Irwin, Alpine Campground, Trail Creek Campground, Grays Lake and
Alpine Airport.
