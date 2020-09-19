Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 7:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 704 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking weakening thunderstorms

along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Irwin to 13 miles

south of Bone. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Light to moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 30

mph are possible with these storms as they drift east through 730 PM

MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, northern Blackfoot Reservoir,

Irwin, Alpine Campground, Trail Creek Campground, Grays Lake and

Alpine Airport.