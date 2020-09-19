Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 7:20PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Localized
gusts to 45 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning with the
stronger thunderstorms. Movement of the thunderstorms was east
between 30 and 40 mph.
* WHERE…Western Wyoming.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A dusting to an inch of snow could occur
mainly above 10000 feet.
Comments