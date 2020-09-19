Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 7:20PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Localized

gusts to 45 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning with the

stronger thunderstorms. Movement of the thunderstorms was east

between 30 and 40 mph.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through 9 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A dusting to an inch of snow could occur

mainly above 10000 feet.