This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. A quick 1 to 3 inches in grassy

areas is expected. Roads will briefly become slick and slushy.

* WHERE…Togwotee Pass above 9000 feet. Heavy snow was reported

at 8 PM.

* WHEN…Through about 10 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a quarter mile in

heavier snow.