Wind Advisory issued September 23 at 12:59PM MDT until September 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert, including
the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Craters of
the Moon NM, INL.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak
tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects.
