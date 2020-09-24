Lake Wind Advisory issued September 24 at 1:49PM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35
mph.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM
MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
Boaters on the lake should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
