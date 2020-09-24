Red Flag Warning issued September 24 at 1:28PM MDT until September 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior for existing fires
and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 278…414 and 416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle to upper 70s in the lower
elevations. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s in the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.