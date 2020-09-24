Red Flag Warning issued September 24 at 1:28PM MDT until September 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior for existing fires

and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 278…414 and 416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle to upper 70s in the lower

elevations. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.