Red Flag Warning issued September 24 at 1:28PM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior for existing fires
and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent Thursday. As low as 14 percent
Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday. Highs
in the 70s Friday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.