Red Flag Warning issued September 24 at 3:20AM MDT until September 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s in the lower

elevations. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.