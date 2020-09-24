Wind Advisory issued September 24 at 1:49PM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert, including

the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Craters

of the Moon NM, INL.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak

tree limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.