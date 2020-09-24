Wind Advisory issued September 24 at 1:49PM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert, including
the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Craters
of the Moon NM, INL.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak
tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
