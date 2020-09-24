Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued September 24 at 1:49PM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including Driggs, Tetonia and Ashton
as well as Highway 33 from Botts to the Wyoming border.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak
tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

