Wind Advisory issued September 24 at 1:49PM MDT until September 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including Driggs, Tetonia and Ashton

as well as Highway 33 from Botts to the Wyoming border.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak

tree limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.