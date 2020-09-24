Wind Advisory issued September 24 at 1:50AM MDT until September 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert, including

the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Craters

of the Moon NM, INL.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Weak tree limbs could be blown down.

driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure

loose outdoor objects.