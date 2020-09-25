Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 1:24PM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir, American Falls, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, Shelley and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Rough chop is likely on American Falls Reservoir
both days. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
break off small tree limbs. Driving high profile vehicles may
be difficult.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.