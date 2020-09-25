Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 2:22AM MDT until September 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including Driggs, Tetonia and Ashton
as well as Highway 33 from Botts to the Wyoming border.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.