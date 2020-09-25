Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 2:22AM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir, American Falls, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, Shelley and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to

9 PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from noon to 9

PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Rough chop is likely on American Falls Reservoir both

days. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Driving

high profile vehicles may be difficult.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.