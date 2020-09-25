Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 2:22AM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert and Heyburn.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.