Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 2:22AM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert and Heyburn.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
